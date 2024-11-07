British motorcycle champion among those to receive Derby honorary degree

A multiple British champion in motorcycling and an award-winning entrepreneur are among those who will receive Honorary Degrees from the University of Derby this month.

Each year, notable people with a strong connection to the University or the city and county are chosen to receive an Honorary Degree at the Graduation Awards Ceremonies.

This year, four stand-out individuals will be recognised in front of thousands of graduates, guests, and VIPs who attend the ceremonies, which will take place in November from Wednesday 13 to Friday 15 at Derby Arena.

The recipients of the Honorary Degrees are:

· John Cooper – Derby-born motorcycle racer (Honorary Master of the University)

· Olivia Dean – Education specialist and governor at the University of Derby (Honorary Doctor of the University)

· Professor Philip Lord Norton of Louth – Professor of Government (Honorary Doctor of the University)

· Steven Thai – Award-winning entrepreneur and founder of Ocean King (Honorary Master of the University)

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said: “Our Award Ceremonies are a chance to celebrate the success of our students and reflect on everything they have achieved during their studies with us.

“It is also an opportunity to shine a spotlight on those who have helped contribute to our University, city, and county, through the awarding of Honorary Degrees.

“Each year, I am so impressed by the commitment and determination of our students and Honorands to make a positive impact. It is a pleasure to acknowledge everyone’s success, and we look forward to the ceremonies to celebrate together as a University.”

John Cooper found fame and success during the golden age of road racing in the 1960s and 1970s. Derby-born and bred, John began his racing career at Osmaston Manor in 1954, which was run by the Pathfinders & Derby Motor Club and graduated to Grand Prix Racing and the Isle of Man TT. He was ‘Motorcycle Man of the Year’ three times and British champion six times. John went on to open a garage in Derby in 1965, which he ran for nearly 50 years.

Olivia Dean’s long career in education has touched many lives, having held various teaching and management roles in Derbyshire, and a long association with two national examination boards. She has also made a significant contribution to the public good through charity work and membership of community boards. Olivia joined the University’s Governing Council in 2007, and during her 14 years’ service as a governor and subsequently, as a chair of a subsidiary board, she has been a steadfast support to the organisation and instrumental in ensuring that the University has stayed true to its commitment of social mobility.

Professor Philip Lord Norton of Louth has been described as ‘the UK’s greatest living expert on Parliament’ and a world authority on constitutional issues. He is passionate about addressing equality within Higher Education and improving outcomes for students, having worked closely with the University of Derby on the ‘Arriving at Thriving’ inquiry (2020), focused on improving the experiences of disabled students. Alongside his role as Professor of Government and Director of the Centre for Legislative Studies at the University of Hull, Philip has chaired the Higher Education Commission since 2013.

Steven Thai’s journey from Vietnamese refugee to award-winning entrepreneur exemplifies resilience and strategic leadership. Fleeing persecution in 1979, he and his family found refuge in the UK, where he co-founded Ocean King Ltd in 1997 with his father, starting from a double garage. Today, their Asian restaurant wholesale business operates from a £5m facility in Derby, driven by the mission ‘creating opportunities and enriching lives,’ reflecting Steven’s commitment to social mobility and community impact.

