British Army doctor deployed on principal NATO exercise

Doctor Graeme Harding, a Major in the Royal Army Medical Corps and originally from Willington in Derbyshire, is deployed on Exercise Steadfast Dart 25 (Ex STDT 25).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major Harding is currently the Regimental Medical Officer for the 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland who form the main battlegroup on Ex STDT25 and are based for the duration of the exercise in Smȃrdan, Romania.

His role during Ex STDT25 is to provide medical support on exercise, but also involved preparing serving personnel ready to deploy and to maintain a healthy fighting force on exercise. During the exercise Major Harding delivers, along with the medical chain, primary care, and emergency medical care of anybody that may become sick or injured during the exercise.

Major Harding said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctor Graeme Harding, a Major in the Royal Army Medical Corps

“The key thing for me is to maintain a healthy and medically capable working force, to enable the exercise to progress as per its plan.”

Maj Harding joined the Army in 2003 as a combat medical technician, serving with 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team where he deployed to Afghanistan five times, which included Operation Herrick 4.

Maj Harding said:

“It was during Herrick 4 that I realised I had quite a big passion for medicine and health care and that’s when I first started thinking about developing my career.

Doctor Graeme Harding, a Major in the Royal Army Medical Corps

“I then applied to medical school in 2010 after serving in Afghanistan and was accepted into St George’s University of London to study medicine. Because I didn’t have the correct qualifications I had to do a pre-med year, essentially to gain some A levels and GCSEs, something I did not have when leaving school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major Harding joined the Reservists during his first two years in medical school and was then awarded a medical cadetship through the Army to complete his medical degree, which also offered a salary whilst studying.

As a junior doctor Major Harding spent time at one of the Defence hospitals in the North East, where there is a large military footprint within National Health Service hospitals. This allows military doctors to continue their professional development and it allows the military doctors to develop a good reputation in the local authority area.

Major Harding added:

“When I finished my junior doctor time, I had to decide what I wanted to do and for me it was emergency medicine or general practice and general practice is about being part of the battalion, or the Army units in which you serve. You become part of their history and heritage.”

“So general practice for me was a very clear pathway. You get to deploy and look after battalion soldiers. It is your responsibility to be able to maintain deployability and I think looking after soldiers is a real privilege.”

Major Harding added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went to the careers office with the intention of being a Royal Engineer but was channelled down the lines of being a medic. Had I not taken that route, I wouldn’t have been exposed to medicine or looking after people or the healthcare world.

“I am certain that had I not been in the Army and the medical chain I am not sure that I would have been a doctor today. I think the organisation offers a fantastic number of opportunities, both academic and things like adventure training and travel. So far, I have had a fantastic career.”

Major Harding’s next job will see him move to the 1st Battalion of the Royal Yorks Regiment (1 Royal Yorks) as their Regimental Medical Officer and then with the intention of looking at further employment within Defence Primary care.

A Regimental Medical Officer’s role whilst deployed on exercise is to ensure that a healthy fighting force, (Force Health Protection) is maintained. During exercise there is a very low threshold to isolate anyone who shows signs of diseases that can be infectious, particularly the gastric and intestinal and the communicable diseases.

A communicable disease is one that spreads from one person or animal to another or from a surface to a person.