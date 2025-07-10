Brave siblings take the plunge for charity

Three courageous siblings took fundraising to new heights this month by abseiling 80ft off Millers Dale Viaduct in Derbyshire - raising more than £500 for a cancer support charity.

Olivia Priestley (23) and her twin brothers, Harrison and Mason Priestley (20), completed the daring challenge as part of Derby-based DSP Interiors’ ongoing commitment to supporting Maggie’s, Nottingham, the company’s chosen charity.

Olivia and Harrison both work at DSP Interiors, one of the Midlands’ leading commercial interior design and fit-out specialists.

“We’re proud to support the life-changing work of Maggie’s,” said Olivia, Marketing Director at DSP Interiors.

“When cancer turns someone’s world upside down, Maggie’s helps them regain a sense of control. The abseil was definitely nerve-wracking at the top, but knowing we were doing it for such a meaningful cause made every step worth it. In fact, we enjoyed it so much, we went back up and did it again!”

Their fundraising efforts were generously supported by friends, family, and colleagues, helping them raise £527 for Maggie’s.

“Maggie’s offers a space where families affected by cancer can find strength, connection, and guidance,” Olivia added.

“We wanted to contribute to that mission and help ensure those services continue to be available to everyone who needs them.”

An action shot of Mason setting off.

Maggie’s Nottingham is part of a UK-wide network of centres offering free emotional, practical, and social support to people living with cancer, as well as their loved ones.

No appointments or referrals are needed - visitors can simply walk in for a chat, a cup of tea, or a quiet moment.

DSP Interiors continues to support causes that align with its values, while maintaining a strong reputation in the commercial interiors sector, with clients including Rolls-Royce, SureScreen Diagnostics, Ward Recycling, KTM Motorsport, and Alstom.

To learn more about Maggie’s or to make a donation, visit: www.maggies.org