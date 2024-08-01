Brand new co-working space opens in Bakewell, Peak District National Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Peak District National Park Authority is excited to announce the grand opening of a new co-working space, in the heart of Bakewell, offering a vibrant and collaborative community-driven environment for local small businesses or any professionals. Situated in the picturesque National Park, the Peak District Business Hub combines modern amenities with the serene beauty of the countryside, providing a unique working experience.

The new facility has been created to serve the local business community and is the first and only place of its kind located within the Peak District National Park. It features high-speed internet, dedicated desks, and communal breakout areas. Additionally, the workspace offers a bookable well equipped meeting room, modern and comfortable furniture, plus unlimited free tea and coffee.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Peak District Business Hub to the people of Bakewell and surrounding areas,” said Phil Mulligan CEO of the Peak District National Park Authority. “Our goal is to create a dynamic and supportive community where local professionals can thrive. The Peak District’s natural beauty and our excellent facilities make the Peak District Business Hub an ideal place for creativity and productivity.”

The Peak District Business Hub is committed to fostering a collaborative and innovative local community. Members will have access to a range of networking events, workshops, and social gatherings, promoting professional growth and connection.

Key features of the Peak District Business include:

State-of-the-Art Facilities: High-speed internet within a stunning open-plan high ceilinged room plus ergonomic furniture ensure a productive work environment.

The Peak District Business Hub is a co-working space dedicated to creating inspiring and productive working environment. With a focus on community, innovation, and sustainability, the Peak District Business Hub offers flexible solutions for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and businesses of all sizes. Located in Bakewell, the Peak District Business Hub is proud to support the local economy and contribute to the vibrant business landscape of the Peak District National Park.

For more information about the Peak District Business Hub and to schedule a tour, please visit www.peakdistrictbusinesshub.co.uk or contact the team at [email protected]