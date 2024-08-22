Brain injury charity Headway opens new charity shop in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK brain injury charity Headway – the brain injury association has opened a brand-new shop in Glossop, Derbyshire.

The shop, located at 47 High Street West, Glossop, opened on Monday, August 19.

Every year, around 350,000 people are admitted to hospital with a brain injury. That's one every 90 seconds. Brain injuries can be sustained in several ways, including as a result of a stroke, brain tumour, or accident.

Headway – the brain injury association is a UK-wide charity that works to improve life after brain injury by providing vital support, advocacy, and information services to brain injury survivors and their families.

David Byrne, Head of Retail at Headway – the brain injury association, said: “I'mthrilled to announce the grand opening of our new Headway shop in Glossop! This exciting venture marks a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting the local community.

By expanding our retail presence, we aim to provide even more opportunities for people to discover the incredible work of Headway and to contribute to our vital services. We believe this new shop will become a vibrant hub for the community, offering a warm welcome, quality goods, and the chance to make a real difference. Be a part of our team and volunteer with us."

Sian McKay, Retail Area Manager Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire at Headway – the brain injury association, shares David’s excitement. "I'm incredibly excited to open our new Headway shop in Glossop,” she said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to strengthen our presence in the community.

Our team is committed to making a positive impact on residents' lives, and this new shop will be full of fun and great items. We can't wait to welcome the Glossop community through our doors and show them the amazing work Headway does. If you want to support us by donating or volunteering, come to the shop and meet the team.”

To find out more about volunteering opportunities, visit the team at 47 High Street West, Glossop, SK13 8AZ, or visit Headway’s charity shop page here.