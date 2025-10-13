Bowesbury Care Home appoints general manager ahead of opening in Boulton Moor

Bowesbury care home, a new purpose-built residential and dementia care home opening soon in Boulton Moor, has announced the appointment of Denise Spencer as its General Manager.

Denise began her career in health and social care in 1994 and soon discovered a deep passion for helping others. In 1997, she became a Registered Home Manager, which set the foundation for an impressive career spanning more than three decades.

Throughout her career, Denise has led and supported a wide range of care and nursing homes, guiding residents, families, and care teams. Denise said,

“When I began my career in care, I had no idea how rewarding and life-changing it would be. Each day, I feel privileged to make a difference in people’s lives, whether that’s supporting residents to feel at home, or helping colleagues grow in confidence and skill.

Denise Spencer is the General Manager at Bowesbury

”We’re all looking forward to showing our beautiful new home to the Boulton Moor community and welcoming our first residents in November.”

Outside of work, Denise enjoys reading, walking, and spending quality time with her family. She is a proud mum and Nanny who cherishes moments with her loved ones.

Denise and the new team at Bowesbury will be inviting everyone from the local community to a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday 29th November

Bowesbury, operated by Crystal Care Collection, is located on Bowes Road, Boulton Moor, DE24 5BZ. To find out more about living at Bowesbury, call 01332 439085, email [email protected].

Offering a ‘Crystal Clear’ all-inclusive care package with no hidden fees to give residents and their families peace of mind, Bowesbury’s interior is thoughtfully designed to combine comfort, premium quality, and sustainability.