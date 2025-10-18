Boots filled with kindness as NK Motors launches YMCA Harvest appeal

A Derby car dealership is calling on local people to help “fill the boot” of a Kia Sportage this month, all in the name of helping families in need.

From Monday 6th October, NK Motors has teamed up with YMCA Derbyshire and Padley to support their annual Harvest Campaign, which helps provide food, toiletries and household essentials for people across the region who are struggling to make ends meet.

For two weeks, visitors to the Pride Park dealership will be invited to drop off donations of non-perishable goods, which will be delivered directly to the YMCA to stock its community hub and food parcel service.

Among the most-needed items are instant noodles, rice pots, tinned meat meals, tuna, UHT milk, cereal, coffee, tinned fruit and vegetables, kitchen roll, and washing powder.

The car being filled full of donations

Last year, YMCA Derbyshire provided more than 1,200 food parcels, served 7,500 hot meals and supported over 8,400 visits to its Community Hub, with this year’s appeal aiming to help even more local people in need.

Group Managing Director of NK Motors, Sanj Kumar, said: “We’ve been part of the Derby community for more than two decades, so when we heard about the YMCA’s Harvest Campaign, we wanted to do something practical to support it.

“The idea of literally filling the boot of one of our Kias felt like a fun and visual way to get people involved, but behind it is a very real need. Every tin or packet donated will help someone in Derbyshire who is struggling right now.”

Donations can be dropped off at NK Motors’ Pride Park showroom throughout October, as well as at its other dealerships in Long Eaton and Chilwell.

Sanj added: “The generosity of local people never fails to amaze us. If we can overflow the boot a few times over, that would be an incredible result – and a great example of our community pulling together.”

NK Motors, which has been based at Pride Park for over 20 years, is one of the UK’s leading Kia dealerships, employing over 120 staff across Derby and Nottingham. The group sells hundreds of new and used cars every month and has recently undergone a £1m showroom refurbishment to create an even better experience for its customers.

The business also runs the award-winning Nicco Restaurant & Bar, and continues to play an active role in community and charity initiatives across the region.

For a full list of suggested donation items, visit www.ymcaderbyshire.org.uk.