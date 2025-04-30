Bolsover to form a new community samba band

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Junction Arts is launching an exciting new project to bring the rhythm of samba to Bolsover — and everyone is invited to join in!

This May, local residents aged 12 and over can be part of something special: the creation of a brand-new community samba band. No experience is necessary, and all instruments and training are provided free of charge, making it the perfect opportunity for people to try something new and be part of a new musical legacy for Bolsover.

Monthly rehearsals begin on Monday, 19th May at the Assembly Rooms in Bolsover and will be led by professional musician Mitch Oldham, who has been leading community and professional Samba bands for 25 years. He will guide participants through the infectious beats and vibrant energy of samba music.

The new samba band is set to perform at the beloved Bolsover Lantern Parade this November, with the ambition to become a regular fixture at local events and celebrations.

Kylie North, Project Manager at Junction Arts, said: “A samba band traditionally leads our Lantern Parade, filling the streets with energy and joy. With this new community group, we’re not only keeping that tradition alive — we’re growing it into something bigger that can bring music to events all year round.

“If you're local, aged 12 or older, and want to shake up your Monday nights with some rhythm and fun, get in touch with Junction Arts to sign up. No experience needed — just enthusiasm!”

Sessions start on Monday 19th May and will take place at Bolsover Assembly Rooms, Hill Top, S44 6NG, from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

For more information, email [email protected] or WhatsApp: 07821655706