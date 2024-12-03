Bolsover shines bright with light show and lantern parade

Bolsover was shining bright this weekend, with two stunning light events to kick off the festive season!

This was the second year that Junction Arts brought two illuminating events to Bolsover; Bright Winter Nights at Bolsover Castle and the Bolsover Lantern Parade, which celebrated its 30th birthday.

On Friday, the 29th of November, Bright Winter Nights saw over a thousand people flock to the immersive light show at Bolsover Castle. The sell-out event included three art installations that were co-created with the community and professional artists. Know Your Neighbourhood in the old riding school saw Bolsover District residents’ artwork come to life in a film created by national artist William Lindley and projected onto the stable walls.

Mirror, Mirror, created by Derbyshire theatre company, Babbling Vagabonds and projection artists Illuminos, featured the work of students from Bolsover School. It was an interactive piece, with visitors using mirrors to find characters and become part of the artwork.

In Full Colour, a digital projection onto the Little Castle was the event's centrepiece. Projection artist Rebecca Smith worked with youth members of Derbyshire LGBT+, which includes LGBTQIA+ young people from around Chesterfield, to create an inspiring immersive experience that combined history with contemporary digital art.

Local resident Michelle Ward said: “It was amazing, we really enjoyed it. I think William Cavendish would have approved as it was his party palace and he liked to show it off.”

On Saturday, hundreds of people joined the Bolsover Lantern Parade with their lanterns and thousands more lined the streets to see one of the UK’s biggest and longest-running light processions.

Following a month of lantern-making workshops in the community and local schools, just under 600 lanterns were made for the parade, with 400 taking part on the night. Among the hundreds of creations, there was a giant Stitch, a beautiful turtle, a rocket, a jellyfish, a car, a sausage dog, lots of Christmas trees and two huge dragons!

The parade marked the finale of the Bolsover Winter Festival, a weekend of festive fun, which includes a traditional Christmas market and a day of festive food and entertainment in the town centre.

Chesterfield-based charity Junction Arts organised the events in partnership with Bolsover District Council, Old Bolsover Town Council, English Heritage, Bolsover Place Board, PlatformThirty1 and other community partners.

Junction Arts Managing Director, Emily Bowman said: “Wow, what a weekend we’ve had in Bolsover! The two events celebrated art, technology and local people, with every piece of content co-created with the community and professional artists. These events shine a light on the creativity and strong community spirit that exists in this brilliant town, and we feel so proud to be part of it.

“Thank you to our funders, supporters, partners, volunteers, artists, and everyone who made a lantern or turned out to support these fabulous events.”

Images courtesy of David Blewer, Steven Bostock and Philip Newman from Bolsover Camera Club.