Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet visits Ashgate Hospice to see how its compassionate care makes a difference to the dying

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet has shown her support for Ashgate Hospice by visiting and reaffirming her commitment to improving access to palliative care for local people and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month Natalie met with the Hospice’s senior management and other Derbyshire Labour MPs in Parliament, where she supported d the urgent need for sustainable funding and equitable access to end-of-life care services.

On Friday, Natalie visited Ashgate Hospice where she spoke with staff, volunteers, and patients and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She listened to first-hand accounts of the difference the care provided by the hospice makes and the real pressures facing the service. Natalie has been contacted by many Bolsover constituents, who have described the compassion and care provided by Ashgate.

Natalie speaking with Hospice staff last Friday.

One said: “The work they do at the hospice and all they stand for can make such a difference to families and patients at the end of life. This kind of care should be supported wholeheartedly to ensure everyone has the opportunity to receive the support my mum and her family all received.”

Another local added: “It’s a wonderful place and they treat everyone with compassion and empathy — patients and relatives alike. It’s about time this was looked at. It’s unbelievable that hospices have to rely on charity.”

Speaking after her visit last Friday, Natalie Fleet MP said: “Ashgate Hospice is a lifeline for so many families in Bolsover and across North Derbyshire. The dedication of the staff and volunteers is remarkable, but they need proper support. No one should face the end of life without dignity, care, and compassion — and that’s exactly what Ashgate provides. I will keep fighting to ensure it gets the funding and support it needs to continue its invaluable work, and that palliative care remains a priority for our community.”