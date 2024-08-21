Board & Bean board game cafe is coming to Chesterfield town centre

By John McAssey
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:27 BST
Board & Bean's new location.Board & Bean's new location.
Board & Bean will provide a place to eat, drink, play games and socialise.

Our customers are welcome to come and use our extensive board game library or buy their own and bring to play.

We are ensuring spaces for all the family to come and enjoy.

Don't leave your pooches at home, we are dog friendly too!

