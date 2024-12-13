Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice in North Anston rated 'good' by CQC

The team at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston has been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The hospice, which opened in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

As well as clinical services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times providing plenty of fun activities for families to create special memories together. In addition to the hospice service, the team support health care providers out in the community and in local hospitals too to care for children across the region.

The official rating comes following a recent inspection and at a time of positive change for the hospice which has recently announced a new senior leadership team and reopened some key areas of its clinical services.

The inspection report praised the hospice’s environment stating that it was ‘safe, well maintained and met people’s needs.’ It goes on to say, ‘This service maximises the effectiveness of people’s care and treatment by assessing and reviewing their health, care, wellbeing and communication needs with them.’

Praising the efforts of the team, the report recognises that, ‘Hospice leads worked to embed a psychologically safe culture throughout the organisation.’

Heidi Hawkins, CEO of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re very pleased to have maintained our ‘Good’ rating from the CQC. While it’s been a challenging few years for the hospice, this result demonstrates that delivering high quality hospice care to the children, young people and families who need us remains our driving force.

“Earlier in the summer we unveiled our plans for the future, with a redesign of our services to ensure a sustainable future for the hospice, meeting the needs of all who use it. These plans, which include reopening our clinical services following a determined and focused recruitment drive and putting in place a nurse-led model of care are all well underway and setting Bluebell Wood on a new trajectory.

“On behalf of the senior team and the Board of Trustees I’d like to celebrate and recognise the passion, commitment and hard work of our staff and volunteers and hope everyone feels rightly very proud of this ‘Good’ CQC rating.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our supporters, communities and partner providers across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Lincolnshire and North Derbyshire for their ongoing support of our hospice and service. We hope this rating reinforces their assurance of the quality of our care.”

It costs almost £6.5m each year to keep Bluebell Wood hospice running, with only around 16 percent of funding from government and the remaining 84 percent generated by fundraising. All services are completely free to families who are referred to the hospice.

For more information, please visit: www.bluebellwood.org