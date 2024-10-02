Blockages are no joke, but finding The Joker in the sewer provided Severn Trent teams with a chuckle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blockages are no laughing matter, but it was quite funny when an unflushable item in the shape of a Joker action figure made its way through the Severn Trent sewer network.

The character is set to hit the big screen once again this week in Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga and a plastic version of Batman’s arch enemy swapped Gotham City for Severn Trent sewers.

The Clown Prince of Crime managed to cause chaos while he was making his way through the pipes, tangling with wet wipes to create a blockage. Blockages are a serious matter and this one was no joke for the customer and crews called out to clear the sewer.

The Joker found by Severn Trent

The key message for everyone to remember is ‘Be a binner, not a blocker’ as waste crews at the water company managed to clear an amazing 28,782 blockages, which could’ve been avoided if incorrect items were not put down the toilet and sink.

Other weird and wacky things that have made their way to sewage treatment works with others including a Ken doll, glasses, false teeth, pieces of a garden shed and much more.

Grant Mitchell, sewer blockages lead for Severn Trent, said: “Finding the Joker was very timely with the new film coming out and the action figure making his way through our network provided us with a funny moment as it was another random item, but once again it leads to a serious message and one that we urge everyone to think about.

“Only the three P’s – pee, poo and (toilet) paper, should be flushed down the toilet and make sure that fats, oils and greases aren’t making it into our network. If we work together to keep our sewers and networks clear, it will have a huge benefit for everyone.”

Wet wipes cause some of the biggest issues, even those that say ‘flushable’ or ‘biodegradable’ on the packaging as they don’t break down like toilet paper. They cause blockages that back-up and see sewage flood into homes – something which is not nice for householders who also have an expensive mess to clear up.

Other items that cause issues for households include kitchen roll, cotton buds, nappies and sanitary products. When all these are congealed together with fats, oils and greases, which also shouldn’t be put down the sink, they create fatbergs.

Around two and a half tones of wipes and other items which shouldn’t be put down the toilet are pulled out of our sewers, while recent Severn Trent announced that 14 million litres of FOG successfully cleared from sewers, saving customers from unnecessary issues, which is the equivalent of SIX Olympic size swimming pools of fats, oils and greases.

To help customers prevent blockages, Severn Trent has provided handy hints that can be shared with neighbours and loved ones to help keep them and their homes protected:

Use kitchen roll to soak up grease from plates and pans before washing up

Collect used cooking oil, fat and grease into a container, jar or tin and put it in the bin once cool

Only the three P’s – pee, poo and (toilet) paper should be put down the toilet

For advice about blockages visit www.stwater.co.uk/avoidblockages or to see our Sewer Stories visit for more information about the Unblocktober campaign visit www.unblocktober.org.

Anyone who has a problem, either with slow drains or a blocked sewer it can be reported here or by calling 0800 783 4444.