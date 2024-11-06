Bennerley Fields School swarded School of Excellence status by Thrive
Bennerley Fields, a special school catering for pupils aged 4-16, has been recognised for its exemplary work in the following categories:
LeadershipEnvironmentRight-time SupportRelationshipsReparative Intervention
These accolades reflect the school’s commitment to nurturing emotional and social wellbeing, a vital aspect of every pupil’s development. Thrive, an established approach that promotes emotional resilience and mental health, awarded the school for its excellence in supporting both pupils and staff alike.
Rachel Raisin-Moss, Thrive Lead at Bennerley Fields, expressed her pride in the achievement:"This recognition highlights the hard work, passion, and dedication of our entire school community. From staff to pupils, and the invaluable support of families, we have worked together to create an environment where everyone can thrive."
Becoming an Ambassador School of Excellence is no small feat. It signifies that Bennerley Fields has successfully embedded the Thrive Approach into every aspect of school life—from leadership and environment to individualised pupil support and interventions. This ensures that all pupils receive the help they need at the right time, allowing them to flourish both academically and emotionally.
As a special school, Bennerley Fields has long championed inclusive education, tailoring its approach to meet the unique needs of every child. This new accreditation further cements the school’s reputation as a leader in nurturing young minds and creating a supportive, empowering environment.
"We’re beyond proud to receive these accolades and look forward to continuing our journey with Thrive and sharing our best-practice with other schools in our community," adds Head Teacher, Jenni Wright.