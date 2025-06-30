Belper Together rallies to demand DCC’s new Reform administration scrap the privatisation of Ada Belfield

Community interest group Belper Together is urging residents to join a motorcade rally on 3rd July in protest at the threatened privatisation of the town’s Ada Belfield care home in a potential breach of the law.

The last Tory-led council’s decision to privatise the home could fall foul of the Care Act 2014, which obliges all councils to provide sustainable and affordable social care options for elderly residents. DCC has previously been found to be in breach of this statutory duty by the Social Care Ombudsman and risks a repeat performance on Reform’s watch.

The newly elected Reform councillors, who have expressed an interest in retaining this vital community asset, are empowered to reverse the privatisation plan. However, at a recent meeting of concerned townspeople with Councillor Joss Barnes (Reform, Dunston), Cabinet Member for Adult Care, it seemed that the Council was still determined to see this Belper’s flagship care home leased to the private sector.

Privatisation gives care companies the ability to raise fees to any level they choose as they are businesses like any other, accountable only to their shareholders. Consequently, as Belper Together’s research shows, nearly 90% of private care home residents nationally require council supplements to pay for their accommodation.

Ada Belfield care home

Moreover, Belper Together has learnt that DCC is intending to approach relatives of residents to sign binding contracts to meet future top up fees with no upper limit to the amount charged. This action will blatantly contravene the provisions of the Care Act if they cannot offer an affordable option.

Keith Venables, Chair of Belper Together, says, “Due to the insecurity about its fate, residents have been forced to leave the Ada Belfield along with staff. In effect, the previous Council administration has cynically run-down the facility, which it then disingenuously alleged to be unprofitable.

“And, in the light of an additional £600 million pledged by central government to improve the provision of adult social care across the country, it seems a premature decision to make if the key driver for privatisation is cost, as claimed by the officers concerned.”

The 3rd July rally will commence at Ada Belfield with a short meeting at 10.30 am then motorcade to Matlock by 11.30 am to present our new Reform councillors with the financial and legal arguments against the privatisation of Belper’s flagship elderly care facility.