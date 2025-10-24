Belper survey calls for additional train services

Friends of the Derwent Valley Line (FDVL) campaigns for better rail services. In Belper, it sees a thriving market town, needing a more frequent train service. Supported by local Belper groups, the town council and train operator, EMR, FDVL has now launched a survey to call for better connectivity. Today, links are provided mostly by the hourly Derwent Valley Line service, connecting Belper to Derby, Nottingham, and Matlock, but with few direct links to the north. Many believe this hampers commuting, business travel, the visitor economy, and wider social and economic activity.

The View of the East Midlands County Combined Authority and its Mayor

In her recently released inclusive growth and economic strategy reports, the EMCCA mayor, Claire Ward describes an “Opportunity Escalator.” This is about increasing the ability of residents to progress lives and careers locally without having to uproot and move away. The mayor recognises that some of these opportunities may sometimes lie in neighbouring areas. For Belper, this makes improving direct rail links to Chesterfield and Sheffield a high priority.

Local Motivation and Likely Impact

Derwent Valley service stopping at Belper

Belper is known for its rich local heritage, combined with the World Heritage Site which stretches along the Derwent Valley to Cromford, all set in picturesque surroundings. Despite this, locals have long voiced frustrations regarding the limitations of rail at Belper, particularly during peak periods and at weekends. Improved rail services are crucial for commuters who rely on trains for travel to work, education, and leisure. Local businesses have highlighted that improved rail provision could help staff recruitment and retention, whilst attracting more visitors, and boosting the town’s economy.

How the Survey Will Be Used

This survey aims to gather feedback from residents, businesses and visitors about the need for change. The survey closes on 24th November and there will be a public meeting around that time. Organisers plan to present the findings to train operating companies, transport, and local authorities. The goal is to show a compelling case for more trains. Community leaders hope that a strong survey response will demonstrate wide demand and lead to action.

Getting Involved

one of the fast trains through Belper that campaigners would like to stop more often

The survey is available online: https://www.belpertowncouncil.gov.uk/2025/10/train-travel-to-and-from-belper-user-questionnaire and flyers are being left in locations around town, including many of the shops, the library and at Strutts Community Centre. Residents are encouraged to participate and share their experiences, to ensure that their voices are heard.

Looking Ahead

Evidence from elsewhere in Derbyshire shows that improved service frequency can have a dramatic impact. With the support of its community, Belper’s campaign for extra trains is an important step towards better and more sustainable transport infrastructure. The survey’s results could play a key role in shaping future rail provision in the area, with a better-connected, more prosperous town.