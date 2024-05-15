Belper Square to become peace tree location
The Belper in Bloom group asked Rotary to make the square more welcoming for the many people using the Library, ADA Belfield Nursing Home and the cafe and the walkway between Derwent Street and Belper Retail Park.
Quickly, Rotary volunteers sprang into action, clearing three raised bed, refreshing compost and putting a call out for donators of plants etc.
Project leader, Rotarian Dave Ashley said, “The response had been marvellous with a team of volunteers and people coming forward to donate plants. Over a few short weeks the Library square had been made more welcoming by and for local people; made even more special by passers by chatting to volunteers and people just turning up with plants and even a tree which sparked Rotary determination to designate as a Peace Tree.”
A special thanks goes to Derbyshire based Securiscape, a young and upcoming company producing UK-designed and manufactured products capable of saving lives and protecting property. Securiscape kindly donated the bulk of plants, compost and bark chippings. Also to those who just turned up, including Sarah Wainwright and son Rowan who brought along a flowering cherry tree and other plants.
Dave Ashley said, “Trees are regarded as a symbol of peace as all trees grow towards the sun in parallel, yet they and can be far from each other. In other words, not only do they vary from one other, but they also have unity. The space between trees is symbolic of friendship as well as cordial and peaceful dialogue. The small purple leaves tree donated by Sarah and Rowan has been planted on the grass on the right of the entrance from Bridge Street. Please have a look. We have to do more work with the council but Rotary is determined to have a properly identified ‘Peace Tree’ for Belper - what do you think?”