Belper Square to become peace tree location

Belper people have been galvanised into action by Belper and Duffield Rotary in order to make the square in-front of Belper Library a more welcoming space with new planting including a possible ‘peace tree’

The Belper in Bloom group asked Rotary to make the square more welcoming for the many people using the Library, ADA Belfield Nursing Home and the cafe and the walkway between Derwent Street and Belper Retail Park.

Quickly, Rotary volunteers sprang into action, clearing three raised bed, refreshing compost and putting a call out for donators of plants etc.

Project leader, Rotarian Dave Ashley said, “The response had been marvellous with a team of volunteers and people coming forward to donate plants. Over a few short weeks the Library square had been made more welcoming by and for local people; made even more special by passers by chatting to volunteers and people just turning up with plants and even a tree which sparked Rotary determination to designate as a Peace Tree.”

Members David, Geri, Peter and Sheila put final touches to a raised bed

A special thanks goes to Derbyshire based Securiscape, a young and upcoming company producing UK-designed and manufactured products capable of saving lives and protecting property. Securiscape kindly donated the bulk of plants, compost and bark chippings. Also to those who just turned up, including Sarah Wainwright and son Rowan who brought along a flowering cherry tree and other plants.