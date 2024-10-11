Belper pub scoops regional award

By Viv Thomas
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 08:51 BST
Mark and Viv with their AwardMark and Viv with their Award
The Grapes Inn Belper Voted Best Marstons Partnership pub in the North region.

Mark and Viv took over The Grapes Inn Belper 15 months ago and have turned the pub around to become one of the best in the area.

They scooped the award at an awards ceremony in Knutsford.

They are both overwhelmed by the accolade and pleased that all their hard work has been rewarded

