Belper pub scoops regional award

Mark and Viv with their Award

The Grapes Inn Belper Voted Best Marstons Partnership pub in the North region.

Mark and Viv took over The Grapes Inn Belper 15 months ago and have turned the pub around to become one of the best in the area.

They scooped the award at an awards ceremony in Knutsford.

They are both overwhelmed by the accolade and pleased that all their hard work has been rewarded