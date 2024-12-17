Belper man to receive skydive surprise gift on Christmas morning

Little does he know, but on Christmas morning, Mr B from Belper will be unwrapping a surprise gift of a charity skydive in aid of Treetops Hospice.

The unusual present, from his wife of 12 years, will see Mr B free-falling at over 120mph from 14,000 feet above the local countryside in March 2025 on the Treetops Skydive Day.

Mrs B is sure this will be a present ‘he will always remember’, as she explained: “I think Mr B may be slightly shocked as it isn't something you expect to get for Christmas, but he’s always said skydiving is something he would love to do but never got round to.

“My mum currently has cancer and raising money for a charity that helps support people and their families through such a terrible time seemed a great thing to do.

“Every time I have spoken to someone at Treetops, they have been so kind and helpful. I’d like to give something back to the charity, and as I’m not able to skydive myself, my husband doing it is the next best thing!”

The sponsored Treetops Skydive Day takes place on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Langar Airfield, Nottinghamshire.

Claire Mathias, Treetops Relationships Manager – Challenge Events, said: “I really can't wait to hear about Mr B’s reaction, and of course, see him in action on the day.

“It’s not too late to grab your own unique present for that one person who’s so hard to buy for at Christmas. Sign up on our website today!”

For more information about the sponsored Treetops Skydive Day, head to www.treetops.org.uk/skydive2025

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate