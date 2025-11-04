Belper eatery named Best Indian Restaurant in Derbyshire

The Praan team with the award and their family

A Belper eatery has been crowned the Best Indian Restaurant in Derbyshire at a major awards celebrating the UK’s finest curries.

Praan Indian Restaurant and Takeaway, in Strutt Street, took home the coveted title at the Euro Asia Curry Awards 2025.

The annual event honours the very best in the UK’s curry industry, with awards recognising top restaurants, takeaways, newcomers and chefs.

More than 450 establishments and individuals from across the country entered the contest, with around 60 winners announced in both regional and national categories.

This year’s ceremony was held on October 27 at the ILEC Conference Centre in West Brompton, London.

The Euro Asia Curry Awards were founded nine years ago by Bangladeshi chef and businessman Shorif Khan.

He said: “It was wonderful to be back again this year to celebrate the fantastic businesses and people that make the UK curry industry as loved as it is.

“Despite the long-term impacts of the pandemic and rising costs, these restaurants and takeaways continue to offer incredible food, service and value.

“What’s also very encouraging, is that we’ve seen a lot of new openings in the past 12 months, many of which have been honoured at this year’s awards”

For more information about the awards, visit euroasiacurryaward.com.