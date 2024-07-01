Belper & Duffield Rotary awarded for work with young people

At a regional Rotary awards ceremony on Friday night Belper and Duffield Rotary were very proud to receive three separate awards.

Fifteen members of the group joined around one hundred and fifty others from across the region at The Holiday Inn, South Normanton where Rotary regional Governor Richard Vergette presented fifteen awards from which Belper and Duffield proudly received three:•Outstanding Provision for Young People - for supporting junior Rotary groups at Belper School and Ecclesbourne School along with an art exhibition for young people and a ‘Young Heroes’ awards scheme.•Membership Growth - during the 2023- year Belper and Duffield increased by eleven people outstripping every other Rotary group in the region. President of Belper and Duffield Rotary, Diane Smiles said, “it was a very proud moment to receive two awards. Our team work very hard to support communities in and around Belper and Duffield.”The third award was for ‘Individual Endeavour’ where Belper man David Ashley was recognised for his significant achievements supporting young people and environmental projects in Belper and Duffield together with young adults in Nottingham.