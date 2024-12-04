Belmayne opens doors for Pathways collection

Dronfield-based independent financial planners, Belmayne, are inviting local residents to drop off donations at their office for Pathways of Chesterfield’s Christmas Rucksack Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the fourth consecutive year the firm has acted as a donation station for the homelessness charity, delivering all collected items in time for Christmas.

This year, Pathways is asking supporters to fill a rucksack with useful goodies and treats that can be handed out as Christmas presents to the homeless people with whom it works. Donations must be with Belmayne no later than Wednesday December 18 and labelled man, woman or unisex. The charity has suggested various items that could be included, such as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Socks

Hats

Gloves

Scarves

Torches (and batteries)

Flask/Thermal mugs

Toiletries

Hand warmers

Gift card for Greggs/Costa/Tesco

Lunchbox style snacks – must be none perishable and alcohol free

Sleeping bags

Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, with some of the donations collected last year for Pathways of Chesterfield.

Pathways of Chesterfield’s office manager, Laura Roberts, said: “Rucksacks are a hot commodity and are always in demand. People who are rough sleeping have to carry their whole world around with them. A new rucksack for Christmas, along with the goodies inside, will be the perfect gift.”

Rucksacks can also be dropped off at Pathways of Chesterfield’s office, 106 Saltergate, Chesterfield, any weekday between 9:30am and 4pm.

Belmayne partner, Jon Stevens, organises the collections. He added: “We’ve had a tremendous response from the Dronfield community to our previous appeals and I have every confidence this year will be no exception. Pathways relies on donations from the public and we hope that by investing a little time and effort, we can make Christmas less bleak for those who sleep on the streets.”

To find out more about Belmayne’s support of Pathways of Chesterfield or its work with local charities, telephone (01246) 298181, visit www.belmayne-ifa.com or follow the firm on Twitter, @belmayneifa.