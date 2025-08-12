Beauty queens hit the streets of Bawtry to launch Visit Bawtry Wear It Pink 2025

Local beauty queens Charlotte Lister, from Retford, Ms Eco Pageants UK, and Daisy Parker, Miss Derbyshire, joined forces with Visit Bawtry this week to kickstart the Visit Bawtry Wear It Pink 2025 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio visited businesses across Bawtry to talk about this year’s fundraising plans in support of Breast Cancer Now, encouraging local shops, cafés, and venues to get involved. They also handed out breast and chest checking awareness materials provided by Breast Cancer Now, for businesses to display in changing rooms, restrooms, and other public spaces.

Charlotte Lister, who is also CSR and Partnerships Manager at The Crown Bawtry Collection, said: "It was fantastic to get out and speak directly with our business community about Wear It Pink 2025. Last year’s Pink Bawtry was such a success, and this year we want to make an even bigger impact. Raising funds is important, but so is raising awareness — making sure people know how to check themselves could save lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daisy Parker, Miss Derbyshire, added: "Breast cancer can affect anyone, and the sooner it’s detected, the better the outcome. It’s great to see Bawtry’s businesses not only fundraising but also helping to spread this vital message."

Daisy Parker, Crown Team Member & Charlotte Lister at The Crown Hotel Bawtry

Visit Bawtry Wear It Pink 2025 will see the town turn pink this October with shop window displays, fundraising events, bra bunting, a group photoshoot outside Fairfax & Favor in September, and a closing party in late October at Bawtry Hall.

All funds raised will go directly to Breast Cancer Now, whose work funds research and provides support for those affected by breast cancer.