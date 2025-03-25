Banner Jones once again tackled the heights of the High Peak Trail in support of Ashgate Hospice

Banner Jones take on the High Peak Hike for Ashgate Hospice March 2025

Staff at leading regional law firm Banner Jones once again took part in the annual High Peak Trail Walk on Sunday 23rd March 2025, raising vital funds for Ashgate Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following their participation in last year’s event, the team returned to support the much-loved charity, which provides specialist care and support to people across North Derbyshire who are living with a life-limiting illness.

Over 600 walkers from across the region tackled routes spanning 17, 11 or 3.5 miles, with the Banner Jones team taking on the 11-mile distance to help boost fundraising efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, this year the team took a hit due to a number of injuries, but those who were able to take part put their all into the challenge – and spirits remained high throughout the day.

Commenting on the event, Lynne Pope, Marketing Manager at Banner Jones, said: “We were really proud to take part again this year in support of such a fantastic cause. Ashgate Hospice plays an incredibly important role in our community, and it’s a privilege to be able to help raise funds for their work.

“There were a few blisters and sore legs by the end, but the atmosphere was brilliant, the views were stunning, and it was all worth it to support such a vital local service.”

With around £300 raised so far, the team is now busy calculating the final total with hopes of exceeding last year’s fundraising efforts.