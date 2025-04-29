Banner Jones backs Ashgate Hospice’s 10th Sparkle Night Walk as medal sponsors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield-based law firm Banner Jones has reaffirmed its commitment to the local community by not only taking part in Ashgate Hospice’s flagship fundraising event – the Sparkle Night Walk – but also becoming the official medal sponsor for 2025.

Taking place on Saturday, June 28, this year’s walk marks the 10th anniversary of the much-loved event, which sees thousands of people take to the streets of Chesterfield in glitter and pink to raise funds for end-of-life care across North Derbyshire.

Fourteen members of the Banner Jones team will be among the walkers this year – making it the fifth year the firm has participated in the event. Last year, staff raised over £1,500 for Ashgate Hospice.

In addition to donning their face glitter once again, the firm has taken its support a step further by becoming one of the 2025 Sparkle Night Walk sponsors, helping to fund the event and increase awareness of the hospice’s vital services.

Ashgate Hospice provides free, compassionate care for adults in North Derbyshire living with life-limiting or incurable illnesses, including cancer and neurological diseases. Its specialist teams offer palliative and end of life care, helping people to stay comfortable and well-supported. Support also extends to those important to the person being cared for, offering both practical help and emotional support.

Lynne Pope, Marketing Manager at Banner Jones, said: “We are proud to support Ashgate Hospice by sponsoring the Sparkle Night Walk medals. It’s a cause that means a lot to many of us, and it’s inspiring to see the community come together to support the incredible work done by Ashgate Hospice.

“Having visited the hospice, I’ve seen firsthand the compassion and care given to patients and their families. We’re proud to be part of something that truly makes a difference.”

Anna Jinks, Partnerships Development Officer at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We're so grateful to Banner Jones for not only signing up but also sponsoring our Sparkle Night Walk this year.

“The team’s incredible generosity will help fund care for the people who will need us now and in the future.

"We’re looking forward to bringing all our amazing supporters together and doing something amazing to raise funds towards vital palliative and end of life care in our region!"

Up to 3,500 walkers will take on the Sparkle Night Walk this year to remember someone important to them and help fund vital palliative and end of life care for people in North Derbyshire.

Participants can sign up for the event, which starts at Chesterfield Football Club, for £20 per person.

Find out more about the Sparkle Night Walk and how you can get involved or sign up. To find out more email [email protected] or call 01246 567250.