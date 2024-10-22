Bakewell’ s historic Brass Band set to fold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After 117 years, the band that has marched at the head of Bakewell’s annual carnival parade and is depicted on the mural in the centre of the town is in danger of folding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past few years many of the members of Bakewell Silver Band have either moved away from the area or retired.

The band now finds itself in a position where it has no conductor and just 11 players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the Band has too few players to lead this year’s commemorations on November 11 and it can no longer play at the annual remembrance concert. It also looks increasingly likely that it won’t be able to lead next year’s Carnival Parade.

Bakewell Siver Band leaing the 2024 Carnival

The remaining players are committed to keeping the band going and are a very friendly and welcoming group.

So, if there is a conductor out there who is able to help the band (even for just a few months) or if there is anyone who has previously played a brass instrument and fancies playing again (no matter what skill level you are), do please get in touch with Ian Smith on 07859 806769 or come along to one of the Band’s rehearsals in the Drill Hall Bakewell on Wednesday at 7.30pm.