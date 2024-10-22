Bakewell’ s historic Brass Band set to fold
Over the past few years many of the members of Bakewell Silver Band have either moved away from the area or retired.
The band now finds itself in a position where it has no conductor and just 11 players.
Sadly, the Band has too few players to lead this year’s commemorations on November 11 and it can no longer play at the annual remembrance concert. It also looks increasingly likely that it won’t be able to lead next year’s Carnival Parade.
The remaining players are committed to keeping the band going and are a very friendly and welcoming group.
So, if there is a conductor out there who is able to help the band (even for just a few months) or if there is anyone who has previously played a brass instrument and fancies playing again (no matter what skill level you are), do please get in touch with Ian Smith on 07859 806769 or come along to one of the Band’s rehearsals in the Drill Hall Bakewell on Wednesday at 7.30pm.