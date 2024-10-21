Bakewell Christmas Market saved by Dowse Events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After 13 successful years, Bakewell Christmas Market has been taken over by a new events company who plan to build on the already amazing festive market.

Bakewell Christmas Market has gone from strength to strength over the past 13 years, earning it’s place in the Christmas Market must visit list, especially around Derbyshire where it has been been voted as one of the best Christmas Markets in the area.

Due to personal reasons the founders of the Christmas Market could no longer carry on the huge task of organising the event and it looked like Bakewell Christmas Market could come to an end, until Dowse Events stepped in and offered to take on the role of market organisers with only a few months of planning time.

Keeping all the favourite stalls and acts from previous markets, Dowse Events have added even more stalls and some really quirky entertainment to really spice up the festive event and ensure it stays top of everyone’s must visit list.

Bakewell Christmas Market flyer

Dowse Events also organise Pocklington Christmas Market which only began in 2023 but ticked all the boxes of a great Christmas Market.

Bakewell Christmas Market is a Quintessential English Christmas Market with over 100 stalls, live entertainment, street food and an Après Ski Bar.

The Christmas Market will be held in Bakewell’s picturesque town centre on Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th November 2024 between the hours of 9.00 am - 5.00 pm each day.

So visit Bakewell Christmas Market Weekend and browse through an incredible selection of festive stalls, delicious food and drink and not forgetting the vast selection of entertainment which is planned for the weekend.

Market Street

Over the weekend expect to see:

Local brass, silver bands, choirs and a DJ playing.

Tasty food and drink stalls.

Meet Santa in town.

Street Performers.

Watch Buxton's legendary Billerettes on Sunday.

Keep a look out for Rachel's magical entertainment and her Disney characters.