Bakewell choir stars in upcoming radio Singalong Show

Members of the Bakewell and District Community Choir will star in a one-off Singalong Show on specialist radio station, m4dRdadio.com. Hosted by TV actress Sian Reeves - best known for Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Cutting It - the Singalong Show also features Amarillo legend, Tony Christie.

The Singalong Show was recorded back in April at Steelworks Studio in Bakewell. Approximately 30 members of the Bakewell and District Community Choir gave up their afternoon to volunteer their voices for the recording, which is supporting Care Home Open Week.

Care Home Open Week is a nationwide initiative running June 16-22 that sees over 5,000 care homes across the UK open their doors and encourage the public to pop in to experience what warm and friendly spaces care homes are. This year’s open week is partnering with the Music for Dementia campaign on a ‘power of music’ theme.

The Singalong Show will run three times per day during Care Home Open Week at 10.30am, 2pm and 7pm on m4dRadio.com’s Mix Channel, giving care homes and people listening at home plenty of opportunity to join in the fun. It features well-loved classics such as Yellow Submarine, Lean On Me and It Had To Be You. Song sheets can be downloaded in advance from Music for Dementia’s website, musicfordementia.org.uk.

Choir master Lester Simpson says: “Bakewell and District Community choir were thrilled to be asked to take part in this very exciting project. Recording the singalong was a very enjoyable experience and the singers responded with a spirited performance of the songs. We were all impressed by the fantastic musicianship of Tony and his band and enthused by the effervescent leadership of Sian Reeves, what a lovely day!!"

Actress Sian Reeves who hosts the Singalong Show says: “I absolutely loved working with choir master Lester, and his brilliant choir. Their harmonies were incredible. They were so generous to give up their time as we tried out this new radio format together. Lester and I did a couple of duets accompanied by his ukelele and I’m thrilled to say we recorded in one take! What a professional. It doesn't matter whether you sing in or out of tune or just want to sway along to the classics, everyone’s invited. Just press play on the Mix Channel and join the fun.”

Tony Christie announced in 2023 he has dementia, and soon after became an Ambassador for Music for Dementia. He hasn’t let the condition impact his singing career and released a new album earlier this year. Tony says: “I had such fun being part of The Singalong Show. What a great initiative! Singing has definitely supported my health so I encourage as many people as possible to tune in and join in.”

Sarah Metcalfe, MD At Music for Dementia says: “If you’re looking after someone with dementia music can be a really useful tool to help. It can raise your spirits when things look bleak, it can manage stress and agitation, it can spark memories and create moments of joy. Singing is one of the easiest ways to use music – it doesn’t matter whether you’re singing much loved TV advert jingles or chants from the football terraces, all singing helps.”