Baby loss charity receives £25,000 from Derbyshire housebuilder

A leading UK pregnancy and baby loss charity has welcomed the backing of a housebuilder in the East Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sands, who work to save babies’ lives through research, training and campaigning, and support anyone who has experienced the heartbreak of pregnancy or baby loss, were the chosen charity partner of Miller Homes East Midlands, based in Derby.

The partnership, which ran for 12 months, saw staff at the housebuilder – which is currently building homes across Derbyshire, Newark and Loughborough – raising money for Sands through a dedicated programme of charity activity which included team hikes and cycle rides, Tough Mudder challenges, quiz nights and raffles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During that period, Miller Homes has raised £25,903 for Sands, which will go towards their vital services and programmes to help train healthcare professionals, develop research projects and provide a safe, understanding and caring community for anyone touched by pregnancy or baby loss, whether recently or long ago.

Chloë Brunton-Dunn (centre, right) with (l-r) Martin Smyth, Helen Dawkins, Tom Roberts and Cat Wood of Miller Homes East Midlands

Chloë Brunton-Dunn, corporate partnerships officer for Sands, said: “We are so grateful to the team from Miller Homes East Midlands for supporting Sands as their Charity of the year.

“It’s been fantastic to see colleagues come together to raise funds, from step challenges to Tough Mudder, to cycling, hiking and kayaking through Snowdonia, the team have raised a brilliant amount with their efforts.

“This partnership will help to make a huge difference to our life-saving work at Sands. Their impact will help us to reach more people with the support that they need after pregnancy loss or the death of a baby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller Homes East Midlands is aiming to match its fundraising efforts of the previous year as it begins to raise money for its new regional charity partner, Bodie Hodges Foundation, which also specialises in child bereavement.

Tom Roberts, regional operations director for Miller Homes East Midlands, said: “It has been a privilege to help raise vital funds for Sands during their time as our regional charity partner. The team really pulled together for some challenging but rewarding fundraising events and we’re all so pleased to have raised as much money as we have for Sands.

“We’re very aware of the tremendous difficulty dealing with the loss of a baby or child can bring to any parent, and the work that Sands do to help combat that, help fund research into treatments and preventions, and the one-to-one support they offer to people going through an incredibly tough time is hugely important for so many.

“We are pleased to know that the almost £26,000 raised by the team will go someway to supporting the charity’s efforts and projects in the future, to be able to help as many people as possible.”

To learn more about Sands, visit sands.org.uk or, for more on Miller Homes in the East Midlands, visit the website.