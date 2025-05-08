Award-winning homebuilder partners with Radcliffe on Trent community to boost local business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spitfire Homes is launching a new community-focused initiative in Radcliffe on Trent to help support local small businesses, at a time when 37 shops are pulling down their shutters for the final time every day in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the Gold Card at Spitfire’s Malabar development in Daventry, the popular scheme is being extended to the homebuilder's latest collection named Sherbourne, situated on Grantham Road in Radcliffe on Trent.

Completely free to join, the unique initiative offers a mutually beneficial opportunity where new Spitfire homeowners are introduced to trusted local businesses, while participating establishments enjoy increased exposure and footfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to research by PwC, there were more than 13,500 UK store closures across all retail sectors in 2024 - on average 37 stores closing every day - with the cost-of-living crisis and out-of-town retail parks presenting high streets with unprecedented challenges.

Homeowners can unlock exclusive discounts through their Gold Card which will be valid for twelve months after moving in.

Mark Swaddle, Head of Marketing at Spitfire Homes said: “As a homebuilder with a passion for supporting the local area, the Gold Card scheme reflects our commitment to creating collections which integrate with the existing community and have a positive impact on the local economy.

“Sherbourne has attracted a variety of purchasers, including those relocating to Radcliffe on Trent, and the launch of this scheme presents an exciting opportunity to highlight local businesses to new residents of the village, showcasing the variety of local businesses within the village.

“The success of the scheme at our collection in Daventry makes it even more exciting to extend the campaign to Radcliffe on Trent. We are proud to be partnering with small businesses and we look forward to supporting the local economy at the same time. If you are interested in becoming a Gold Card partner, we would love to hear from you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forming a brand new community, Sherbourne showcases 280 new design-led homes ranging from one- to five-bedrooms. As the first homeowners get ready to collect their keys this summer, they can unlock exclusive discounts through their Gold Card which will be valid for twelve months after moving in.

The popular scheme is being extended to the homebuilder's latest collection named Sherbourne, situated on Grantham Road in Radcliffe on Trent.

With history stretching back over a century, one of the first businesses to sign up to the Gold Card scheme is Radcliffe on Trent Golf Club. One of the premier golf courses in Nottinghamshire, the club is not only known for its scenic 18-hole parkland course but also for its commitment to bringing people together - whether through golf, social events, or supporting local causes.

Commenting on the club’s involvement, General Manager, Rob Smith, added: "We’re proud to be part of this exciting new initiative in collaboration with Spitfire Homes, which not only supports the village's economy but also extends a warm welcome to the new homeowners that are soon to be living at Sherbourne.

"As a longstanding local business, Radcliffe on Trent Golf Club has strong community roots so this forward-thinking scheme aligns perfectly with our values, whilst introducing our facilities to a selection of new residents. We look forward to working with Spitfire and welcoming new members to our club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spitfire Homes would like to hear from any local businesses in Radcliffe on Trent, and the surrounding area, who are interested in joining the Gold Card scheme. Please email [email protected] for further information.