Avant Homes collaborates with Bramley Vale Primary School and Junction Arts for new public sculpture at Earl's Park, Holmewood

Avant Homes East Midlands has commissioned a new public sculpture at its £60m, 247-home Earl’s Park development in Holmewood.

The housebuilder has collaborated with Bramley Vale Primary School, which is located near the development, and Chesterfield-based charity Junction Arts, for the design and creation of the sculpture.

The artwork, which is called ‘Reclaim’, has been created to celebrate Holmewood’s coal mining heritage and its natural environment.

Junction Arts is an award-winning community arts charity which delivers programmes and projects to have a long-lasting social and personal impact on people and communities.

The charity commissioned Rob Neith-Nicholson from Neith Art & Sculpture to run four creative sessions with pupils at Bramley Vale Primary School, which involved drawings and discussions around mining and nature. The sessions were used to help inspire what the final sculpture would look like.

Nathan Hamer, project and volunteer co-ordinator at Junction Arts, said: “At Junction Arts our approach is always to co-create meaningful arts experiences with the communities we work with. The initial brief for ‘reclaim’ was all about acknowledging the history of the area whilst looking forward to the future.

“Neith Art & Sculpture and students from Bramley Vale Primary have captured this essence in a stunning, functional piece of public art.

“The fact this sculpture doubles up as seating, means people can physically connect with it, as well as mentally and emotionally – taking a seat whilst both reflecting on the struggles of the mining industry and looking towards a future filled with hope”.

Located off Tibshelf Road, the £60m, 247-home Earl’s Park development comprises a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features eleven of Avant Homes’ house types.

David Warren, head of sales at Avant Homes East Midlands, said: “As a housebuilder, we understand the importance of preserving the rich history of the areas in which our developments are situated.

“Commissioning the Reclaim sculpture at Earl’s Park is evidence of this, and the artwork will become a focal point of the development for years to come.

“It has been fantastic to work with Junction Arts, Neith Art and Sculpture and the pupils of Bramley Vale Primary School to bring this project and sculpture to life."