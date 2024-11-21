Avant Homes announces £30m 141-home development in Holmewood, Chesterfield is 90 per cent sold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield-based housebuilder Avant Homes Central has announced that its £30m, 141-home Alma Place development in Holmewood is now 90 per cent sold.

Located on Chesterfield Road southeast of Chesterfield town centre, the development comprises a mix of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and features 14 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices for the remaining homes at Alma Place range from £209,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Ripon house type to £319,995 for the four-bedroom Horbury house type.

The remaining homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives on selected plots. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the company will sell your old home for you.

Final Homes - The Walburn (CGI shown) is one of the remaining homes at Alma Place, Holmewood

Of the remaining homes, two of them are five-bedroom detached Walburn family homes which are available from £279,995.

On entering the home, the Walburn’s lobby space goes into a large living room which leads through into the hallway.

At the rear of the property, there is a large open plan kitchen dining room with modern integrated appliances and a family dining space. French doors lead from the kitchen dining space to the rear garden, and downstairs is completed by a WC.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an ensuite shower room, while two generous single bedrooms are served by the family bathroom which features with full-height tiling, bathtub, WC and washbasin.

On the second floor, there is a double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and a further single bedroom. The Walburn also benefits from an internal garage.

Avant Homes Central sales and marketing director, Dawn Bennett, said: “Since launching Alma Place, the development has proven hugely popular with a range of different buyers, from first-time buyers to downsizers.

“Sitting on the doorstep of Williamthorpe Nature Reserve and with great transport links into Chesterfield, Mansfield and Sheffield, it is clear to see why the development has been popular.

“With Alma Place now 90 per cent sold, we don’t expect the final remaining homes to be available for long. We recommend any interested buyers to contact our sales team at Alma Place to learn more about how we can make their next ideal move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Alma Place”.