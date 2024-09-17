Auto Windscreens funds CSALS session for Mindscapes in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Auto Windscreens funded a first aid session with Community Save a Life Scheme (CSALS) for leaders of local photography and peer support group, Mindscapes on 10 September.

CSALS is a charity dedicated to ensuring more people are equipped with vital life-saving knowledge. Lead Trainer, John Hutchinson, provided a British Heart Foundation First Aid course covering CPR, heart attack, stroke and other first aid skills. The session was the second delivered in Chesterfield funded by Auto Windscreens in support of CSALS’ ‘999 Appeal’.

Debra Johnson, CSALS’ Community Facilitator, said: “We were delighted with how the session went and the feedback received afterwards. Our thanks to Auto Windscreens for their valued help in ensuring that we were able to put the session on."

Bruce Bahlaj, Health and Safety Managerat Auto Windscreens, said: “There’s been an ‘Auto Windscreens family’ in Chesterfield since the business was founded here in 1971. We have nearly 300 colleagues working from our head office and living in the area, and it’s important to us to help look after those around us. We’re proud to support the life-saving undertaken by CSALS and make its courses available to all our colleagues and their families, and I’ve been very interested in finding out more about the work undertaken by Mindscapes. We all need to do whatever we can to support our local community.”

John Hutchinson, Tim Adwick, Bruce Bahlaj, Debra Johnson and participants

Tim Adwick, Mindscapes' Founder and Facilitator, who took part in the session, added: "Learning first aid and how to save a life is hugely important. With us being a mental health support group, it goes hand in hand with that. All the people who have taken part have thoroughly enjoyed it."