August Bank Holiday charity fun weekend at Barn Farm Campsite, Birchover -

By Sandra Rimmer
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 15:28 BST
The August Bank Holiday weekend was thoroughly enjoyed by all those who attended!

Guests of all ages participated in colourful dancing (Bella’s Belly Dancing) and children enjoyed fun entertainment from; Disney Maribelle, walkabout puppets, balloon modelling and a Punch and Judy show, with party dances. Both parents and children took part in various treatments and potion making with Lena in the calming Holistic Healing Tent.

Stalls included locally grown plants, hand knits and candles and who could resist the colourful unicorn pony rides and pigmy goats from Holymoorside Riding Stables and Red House Stables, Darley Dale.

Vintage farm machines, tractors and Barn Farm’s new Rainbow Truck Ride with Gully Mouse on board added to the fun!

Dancing to local bands RIVERS, Riffler and Samson 65 carried on into the evening, with twinkling fairy lights and colourful glow sticks and flashing lights adding to the atmosphere.

The weather was perfect all weekend and funds were raised for the following charities:

Air Ambulance stall –games and merchandise £205.15, Birchover Village Defibrillator Costs – glow stick/lights sales £87.50, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice – cakes, refreshments and face painting - £356.58.

Barn Farm would like to thank everyone who supported these good causes – and for the lovely comments too!

Please see barn farm camping, Birchover on facebook for more photos, further updates and our dates for Fun Weekends in 2026.

