Audience ‘Have Your Say’ days at Crich Tramway Village, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund

Welcome host with visitors at Crich Tramway Village

Crich Tramway Village is inviting visitors to help shape its future during two special ‘tester days’

These events, on Wednesday 3rd and Wednesday 17th September, will give visitors to the popular Derbyshire museum a chance to share their thoughts on ideas for the National Tramway Museum as it plans for the 2030s and beyond.

Working with audience experts A Different View, the museum team will present a range of ideas — from simple changes like adding more costumed guides, to bigger plans like a new admissions and orientation centre.

This is part of a £88,080 future planning project called ‘Foundations First’, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, aiming to improve organisational sustainability for the museum.

Blackpool 236 tram at Crich Tramway Village

Graham Bennett, Chief Executive at Crich Tramway Village, said:

“It’s great to have this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players our volunteers and members are going to be able to plan future developments here in the knowledge that these have a strong grounding with visitors and potential visitors”.

Guide speaking to visitors at Crich Tramway Village

