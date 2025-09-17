Attend an Apprenticeship Education and Technical Information event in Staveley

An event that is designed to help young people and their and parents and carers learn more about apprenticeships and the options available to them after completing school is taking place in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone is welcome to come along to the Apprenticeship Education and Technical Information event, organised by Chesterfield Borough Council in partnership with East Midlands Combined County Authority Careers Hub, on October 8 from 6pm to 8pm at Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club.

Some 230 people have attended these events over the last academic year, and nine have enrolled with Chesterfield College at the Construction Skills Hub to allow them to gain the qualifications they need for their chosen career paths. The event in Staveley will include information about the construction, manufacturing and engineering and health and social care sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a question-and-answer panel and the opportunity to speak with Young Apprentice ambassadors to gain a full understanding of different opportunities within these sectors once completing formal education.

Previous Apprenticeship Education and Technical Information event

No booking is needed, just come along to the venue at 6pm.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Lots of young people and their parents have attended the Apprentice Education and Technical Information events previously and we have received great feedback about how this information allows young people to make informed decisions about their future and reassures parents about the opportunities available to their child.

“We are working in partnership with East Midlands Combined County Authority Careers Hub and local businesses to ensure that all of the topics covered in the event are relevant to local people and over-time can help businesses to grow by employing young people in their organisations.”