Ashgate Hospice and BRM team up for Will Month fundraiser

A Chesterfield hospice has partnered with one of the town’s leading law firms to offer a professional Will writing service this April – helping to raise crucial funds for its vital care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashgate Hospice, which provides services for those with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones across North Derbyshire, has partnered with BRM for their annual Will Month campaign.

Throughout April, BRM will waive their usual Will writing fee in favour of a voluntary donation to Ashgate Hospice – with a suggested £75 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds will help support the charity’s vital services, which are reliant on donations to operate, such as their palliative care nursing, therapies, social work, and counselling and bereavement support.

(from left) BRM executive directors Rob Woodhead and Paul Berresford.

BRM has been supporting Ashgate Hospice for several years, with the previous Will Month in 2024 raising over £17,000. Since the beginning of their partnership, Ashgate Hospice has received over £88,000 in donations from BRM clients.

Leading the campaign at BRM’s Chesterfield office are executive directors Rob Woodhead and Paul Berresford.

Rob said: “We are delighted to continue our support of Ashgate Hospice with another Will Month dedicated to raising funds for their vital services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The charity provides care and support to our local community and is close to the hearts of everyone at BRM but they wouldn’t be able to continue without donations from their generous supporters.

“We are inviting anyone considering writing a Will to get in touch with BRM to arrange their appointment for April, when they can choose to make a donation to this important charity.”

Paul added: “We would like to thank all those who have supported our previous Will Month campaigns, which have helped raise an amazing £88,000 for Ashgate Hospice.

“Writing a Will is an important step to ensure your affairs are in order and your loved ones provided for. By choosing BRM’s Will Month, you can be sure you are getting a professional Will and your donation is going to a very worthy cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Bittles, individual giving and legacy officer from Ashgate Hospice, said: “Writing a will is absolutely vital to ensuring that the people you care about most are looked after when you are gone. That’s why we are so grateful to BRM Solicitors for their continued support in running these free will-writing events, helping members of our community secure their future while also considering causes close to their hearts.

“The voluntary donations we receive through these events make a significant difference to Ashgate Hospice. Every contribution helps us to continue providing specialist end-of-life care and support to patients and their families when they need it most. We are incredibly thankful to everyone who chooses to support us in this way.

“Gifts in wills are also vital to our work, with legacy donations funding the care of one in six patients at Ashgate. Each year, over £1 million is raised through gifts in wills, ensuring we can be there for those facing the most difficult of times, both now and in the future."

Anyone interested in supporting the Ashgate Hospice and BRM Will Month can register their interest at www.brmlaw.co.uk/solicitors-for-you/wills-probate/wills/ashgate-hospice-wills-month/ from now until the end of April.