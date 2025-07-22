Ashgate Hospice and Best Solicitors team up for Will Month fundraiser

Best Solicitors proudly presenting a £1,195 donation to Ashgate Hospice, raised through our community-focused Will-writing campaign.

Back in June the Wills & Probate department at Best Solicitors teamed up with Ashgate Hospice to do a Free wills fortnight.

At Best Solicitors, we recently took part in a meaningful fundraising campaign in support of Ashgate Hospice, a charity that means a great deal to many families in our local community.

Instead of charging our usual professional fees for Will writing, we invited clients to donate £75 directly to the hospice, with the option of leaving a legacy gift in their Will too. Thanks to the incredible generosity of those who took part, we’re proud to have raised a brilliant £1,195!

But this wasn’t just about fundraising – it was also about raising awareness. With over half of UK adults yet to write a Will, we know first-hand the stress and uncertainty this can cause families. That’s why we made the process as flexible and accessible as possible, offering office appointments, phone or video calls, and home visits.

Since opening our Chesterfield office at the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre earlier this year, we’ve been proud to become part of such a welcoming and community-focused town. Supporting Ashgate Hospice is just one way we’re giving back and helping ensure their vital, compassionate care continues.

We’re committed to supporting more local charities in the future, because making a difference is part of who we are at Best Solicitors.