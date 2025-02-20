Ashbourne care home achieves Dementia Award

Ashbourne Lodge, an ‘Outstanding’ rated care home in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, has been recognised for its outstanding dementia care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council has awarded the home a prestigious Derbyshire Dementia Premium Award. The award reflects the home’s philosophy of “bringing out the best in everybody,” ensuring all residents experience dignity, respect, and an enriched quality of life.

One of the home’s most innovative features is its Market Hall, a specially designed dementia-friendly space that includes a pub, shop, post office, nursery, travel agent, and spa room. This unique setting helps residents maintain a sense of familiarity, purpose, and independence, providing meaningful engagement opportunities within a safe and supportive environment. Ashbourne Lodge’s dementia unit has been carefully designed to nurture a feeling of belonging and security while promoting social connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashbourne Lodge, part of the Milford Care group, is well known for its strong emphasis on emotional well-being and community involvement. The home encourages close relationships with families and actively promotes links with the broader community to create a fulfilling and engaging environment for residents. Social opportunities and activities are a core part of life at Ashbourne Lodge, helping residents remain active and connected.

Celebrating their achievement.

Central to the home’s success is its dedicated team of highly trained staff who provide compassionate, individualised care. Leadership is a key focus, ensuring that all staff feel valued and supported in their roles. The home has dedicated Dementia Care Champions who are highly trained in the complexities of the condition and ensure residents receive expert, compassionate support. Staffing levels are carefully maintained to meet residents' physical and emotional needs, and carers receive ongoing training to ensure they are equipped with the skills to deliver exceptional dementia care.

Jim Watt, Registered Home Manager at Ashbourne Lodge, expressed his pride in the team’s efforts: “Our goal is to create an environment where residents feel safe, empowered, and truly at home. The Market Hall is a fantastic example of how we innovate to provide a unique and stimulating experience for those in our care. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire team.”

The award also acknowledges Ashbourne Lodge’s commitment to meeting residents’ nutritional needs, providing effective end-of-life care, and carefully considering medication use, with a strong focus on alternative support strategies. Every aspect of care is designed to enhance quality of life, enabling residents to make their own choices and maintain independence.

For more information about Ashbourne Lodge and its services, visit the Milford Care website, contact the home directly at 01335 301400, or email [email protected].