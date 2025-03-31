Ashberry Homes puts photography students in the frame during visit to Chellaston development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housebuilder has challenged a group of local photography students to capture a Derbyshire development in an eye-catching manner.

Ashberry Homes welcomed a group of 17 Year 10 students from Chellaston Academy on Thursday 13 March to take pictures at its Chellaston Fold site as part of a fun competition.

The students, along with Catherine Callcutt, deputy head of art at the school, were given a tour of the development off Snelsmoor Lane and invited to take photographs outside, in the showhomes and in the sales office.

A team at Ashberry Homes is to judge the photographs and choose a winning shot which will be displayed on a large canvas and put on show in the sales office.

A student photographing the living area of a showhome at Chellaston Fold.

Catherine said: “We all had a great day at Chellaston Fold and are very grateful to Ashberry Homes for inviting us along and organising the competition for the students.

“It was the perfect opportunity for the students to have a go at fulfilling a brief from an outside agency and to operate under circumstances similar to which a professional photographer might. The competition element to the day also focussed both the minds and lenses of the students.

“It is refreshing that Ashberry Homes has reached out and is engaging with a school which is a little over a mile away from its Chellaston Fold development. It shows a desire to play a role in the community and has enabled the students to get out of the classroom and to step out into the real world.”

Teresa Bronson-Blackham, Sales Manager at Ashberry Homes, said: “Our sales team enjoyed welcoming Catherine and the students to show them what we are doing here at Chellaston Fold.

Students taking part in a photography competition, capturing images inside an Ashberry Homes showhome.

“The site team gave them a tour of the development, the showhomes and the sales office. The students were snapping away during the visit and seemed very engaged during the tour of the development and the various buildings. We can’t wait to see what Chellaston Fold looks like through the lenses of these talented young people.”

