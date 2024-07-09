Artwork created by hundreds of people goes on permanent display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A collaborative artwork created by hundreds of members of the public across Amber Valley has become a permanent installation in the borough’s Town Hall reception area.

The work, entitled ‘People Make Amber Valley’, was the brainchild of local artist Lise Bennett as part of Amber Valley Borough Council’s 50th anniversary celebrations in April.

The milestone event was marked by a week of festivities, community engagement and creative expression - aptly named ‘The Making of Amber Valley’ - to celebrate the vibrant spirit and rich heritage of the borough.

The highlight of the celebrations was the unveiling of the art installation, which proved so popular with the public that it has now gone on permanent display.

‘People Make Amber Valley’ represents a map of the borough crafted from chicken wire. Attached to the map are a colourful array of 350 intricately designed figurines that were individually created by school pupils, nursing homes, community groups, and other enthusiastic members of the public.

Due to overwhelming public demand, the installation has now taken pride of place at the Town Hall, on Ripley Market Place, where people will be able to view it for years to come.

Artist Lise said: “The first thing most people seem to say about this collaborative artwork is that it’s full of joy!

“During the creation of this, we worked with young children through to the elderly across Amber Valley. The positivity and engagement in creating the mini people was incredible, as well as the stories and memories that were shared. All of this has gone into the artwork, and you can feel that.

“Participants are delighted about their creations going on permanent display and are excited to bring friends and family to see it. It feels like a wonderful reminder of the community spirit of Amber Valley.”

Around 150 of the artwork’s figurines were completed and added to the map prior to the main anniversary event on Ripley Market Place on April 6. A further 200 figurines were added during the event.

People were also encouraged to bring figurines they had created for the spectacle and attach them to the map on the day. Each figurine has been crafted from wire, clay, wood or textiles - materials that reflect Amber Valley’s rich industrial heritage.

Council representatives were taken aback by the popularity of the artwork and attendance of the celebration events in general, which included personal guided tours of the council chamber by the former Mayor of Amber Valley, Councillor Tony Holmes.

Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, expressed gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and participation.

"The 50th anniversary celebration was a testament to the strength of our community and the enduring spirit of Amber Valley," he said.

"I’d like to thank everyone who attended these celebrations, and an even bigger thank you to everyone who contributed to making it happen. It was definitely a week to remember”.

The success of the 50th anniversary celebration underscores the commitment of Amber Valley Borough Council to fostering a sense of belonging, creativity, and civic pride among its residents.

The Making of Amber Valley was made possible by the support of Make/Shift, which is funded by Arts Council England as part of its Creative People and Places (CPP) National Portfolio.

Rachel Smith, Creative Producer at Make/Shift said: “The Making of Amber Valley was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate creativity in all its forms from across Amber Valley.

“The Make/Shift team are always excited to see how many people are already making and connecting across the borough and this was a brilliant chance to inspire and unleash the maker in even more people, whilst also celebrating the place where they live, work, have fun and create.”