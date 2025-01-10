Army veteran who broke his back wants to help others

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Army veteran, from Derbyshire, has hailed the life-changing support he is receiving from veterans’ charity Help for Heroes and wants his story to encourage other veterans who may be struggling to get the help they need.

When Nick Carter, 60, from Shardlow, broke his back and fractured his pelvis in an accident at work in May 2023, he felt he had no one to turn to. Constant pain, the side-effects of having to take high-dose painkillers, and the financial pressure of not being able to work were taking an enormous toll.

Nick explained: "I felt I'd lost everything overnight. I'd lost my career. All I could do was stay at home. I couldn't finish renovations to my house, so it's like living in a building site with boxes everywhere. I've had to start sleeping in a room downstairs."

Nick served in the army for 14 years, from the age of 16, and travelled to Belize, Canada, USA, Germany, and Cyprus.

Nick Carter, Army Veteran with his Case Worker Naomi Glenister

He qualified as a parachutist, driver, and a dog handler and was stationed in Northern Ireland, with the Royal Engineers, for the last three years of his military career. However, Nick didn't approach Help for Heroes for support after his accident, as he mistakenly thought the Charity only helped people injured during their service. A former colleague suggested that he get in touch, and he credits his case worker, Naomi Glenister, for helping him at a time when he was very low.

Nick said: "I'm in pain as soon as I open my eyes and, because of the brain fog due to painkillers, I wasn't able to think straight and sort out my financial position. I was on the verge of a mental breakdown with the stress of it all. "Naomi helped me navigate all the paperwork, so I was able to put in a major accident claim and sort out other benefits and support, so that's one less thing to worry about. I've had support from a counsellor from the charity, who's helping me come to terms with what's happened, and one of their clinical advisors has been there for me when I've needed someone to talk to."

Help for Heroes has also helped Nick with funding to make adaptations to his house. He's also due to start a pain management course, which he hopes will further reduce his reliance on painkillers.

Nick added: "My case worker, Naomi, has been a godsend. Help for Heroes has shown me that I won't be left behind. It’s giving me the support and encouragement I need to manage my situation, and I'd encourage anyone who's served, who may be struggling for whatever reason, to get in touch with them. I hope my story will show them there is help out there."

Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

The Charity remains at the side of veterans who are struggling, providing life-changing support for as long as it takes.

If you or a family member is a veteran and you need support, visit helpforheroes.org.uk or call 0300 303 9888