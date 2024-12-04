Army Cadet, 14, praised for response to first aid emergency during family boating trip

An Army Cadet from Derbyshire has been presented with a Praiseworthy Action Certificate for remaining composed and administering first aid after a relative was left with severe injuries from falling onto a canal boat.

Cadet Harry Thornley, of Etwall Detachment, displayed remarkable courage, maturity and skill to step forward and tackle the emergency situation – despite his young age – in August this year.

The 14-year-old’s family were on a day trip on the Trent and Mersey Canal when Cadet Thornley’s 76-year-old grandma had a nasty fall that left a deep cut to her head after striking the boat’s metal tying ring.

Drawing on the regular first aid training practised at Army Cadets, Cadet Thornley, who joined the Army Cadets in 2022, sprang into action.

L-R: Major Palfreyman, Officer Commanding of D Company; Second Lieutenant Macpherson, Detachment Commander; Cadet Thornley; and Colonel Honeybell, Commandant.

After assessing his grandma’s injuries and helping her to a nearby bench, Cadet Thornley realised there was no first aid kit on the family boat, so he approached others nearby and swiftly returned with the necessary kit to clean and dress the laceration.

A phone call to the emergency services followed, during which he preciously pinpointed their location using the ‘what3words’ app.

When they arrived at the scene, Cadet Thornley informed the paramedics what had happened and was praised for how clean and well-dressed the wound was.

He travelled to hospital and once more relayed key details from the incident, which left his grandma with severe concussion, a black eye and requiring stitches to close the wound.

For his bravery, Cadet Thornley was presented with the Praiseworthy Action Certificate from the Army Cadet Charitable Trust during an Army Cadets camp in November.

He said: “I was really worried when I saw the injuries and thought I was going to pass out because it was so deep. Something just kicked in and I remembered the first aid I was taught at Detachment.

“It was really good to get an award although I was nervous to receive it. My family are very proud of me and what I did that day.”

Second Lieutenant Sarah Macpherson, Commander of Etwall Detachment, Derbyshire Army Cadets, added: “We are incredibly proud of the young man Harry is becoming. His quick thinking, courage, and the application of his training made a real difference that day. I think he is truly deserving of recognition for his heroic actions.

“His selflessness, bravery, and ability to stay calm under pressure make him a true inspiration to those who know him, and he is a credit to the Army Cadets who have nurtured and trained him.”

Stuart Williams OBE is the Chief Executive of East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, a not-for-profit which champions, supports and enables exceptional characters such as Cadet Thornley across the region.

He added: “In stepping forward and having such an impact during a first aid emergency, Cadet Thornley showed skill and maturity beyond his years.

“He is a remarkable young person and we are very proud of him and the many others who, through selfless actions such as this, add so much value to their communities and to society."