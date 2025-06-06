Armed Forces VIPs attend Chesterfield care home’s VE Day event

Elizabeth Gaunt MBE, who was bestowed an MBE in 2017 for services to the armed forces, was among the guests of honour at the veterans’ coffee morning event at Holmewood Care Home, on Barnfield Close.

Now the Derbyshire District armed forces champion, Elizabeth was joined by her colleague and RAF veteran Richard Roach, and Sergeant Gordon Hardy.

Sergeant Hardy, a veteran of the British Army’s Mercian Regiment and now serving in the Army Reserve, shared stories of his service, which included tours in Northern Ireland, Yugoslavia, and Afghanistan, among others.

He said: “I want to thank the staff at Holmewood Care Home and all who attended the event. I really enjoyed the welcome and hospitality.

“It was lovely talking to all the residents and hearing their stories and memories.”

Resident Joy Humphrey, 99, said: “I had a lovely time at the veterans’ coffee morning. It felt wonderful to share my story and to be encouraged by Sergeant Hardy.

“I feel appreciated and respected in this home and, for me, these coffee mornings are truly precious. Thank you.”

Fellow resident Audrey Allfree, 83, added: “I truly loved chatting with the veterans, especially Sergeant Hardy. His experiences and stories moved me deeply, some brought me to tears, and all of them made me feel profoundly grateful for the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom. A big, heartfelt thank you to all of you.”

Cathy Shaw, home manager at Holmewood Care Home, said: “The veterans’ coffee morning was a meaningful experience for all involved.

“It’s really wonderful that we were able to bring together veterans and give them a space where their stories and sacrifices were acknowledged. The connection and gratitude we all had together is amazing.”

Elizabeth Gaunt MBE added: “I am so proud of our armed forces because they risk their lives to give us freedom. I want to make sure they get the best, that they are not forgotten when they are serving and they are not forgotten when they leave.”

