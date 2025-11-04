SGB-57473 Middleton Community Primary School pupils with their Arkwood hi-vis

Arkwood Living helps pupils shine bright for Walk to School Month.

Walk to School Month, which takes place every October, encourages families across the UK to leave the car at home and enjoy the benefits of walking to school. The initiative promotes exercise, independence, and environmental awareness, helping children start the day feeling alert while reducing local congestion and emissions.

To support pupils taking part, Arkwood Living provided a set of bright, reflective vests designed to keep children visible and safe on their journeys. The donation strengthens the company’s ongoing commitment to the communities surrounding its developments, helping to promote health, wellbeing, and safety among local families.

Mrs A. Dugdale, Headteacher at Middleton Community Primary School, said: “We’re so grateful to Arkwood Living for their generous donation. The children are thrilled with their new vests and have been really enthusiastic about taking part in Walk to School Month. It’s a lovely way to encourage healthy habits and road safety, and it’s great to know our pupils will be that bit more visible on darker mornings”

Andrew Dewberry, Managing Director at Arkwood Living, said: “We’re delighted to support Middleton Community Primary School with this donation for Walk to School Month. Encouraging children to travel actively and safely is something we’re proud to be part of, especially in such a close-knit community. Our developments are designed with sustainability and wellbeing in mind, and initiatives like this reflect those same values.”

Located just a short distance away, Mill View Meadows offers a range of beautifully designed two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes in Wirksworth, which was recently named the best place to live in Derbyshire by The Sunday Times.

For more information or to book a viewing, contact Bricks + Mortar Estate Agents on 01629 818272 or visit https://www.arkwooddevelopments.co.uk/developments/mill-view-meadows/.