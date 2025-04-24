Now 93 years on we have dug out some of the original pictures from the archive as we look back at the turning point in British history.

The group of young workers decided to stake their claim to the English countryside – resulting in arrests and an outcry that shaped the rural access we enjoy today.

The actions of the Mass Trespass caused people to address access problems in the county and in 1951 the Peak District became the first area designated as a national park.

1 . Over the top Over the top, the rambler's assault on Kinder Scout in 1932.

2 . Off they go The 1932 mass trespass of Kinder Scout that eventually led to the setting up of National Parks.

3 . Walking to Kinder Scout Tespassers on the 1932 Mass Trespass walking to Kinder Scout.

4 . Addressing the trespassers Benny Rothman (on rock in trousers), leader of the Mass Trespass, addresses trespassers on the way to Kinder Scout.