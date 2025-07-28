Aramark's heartfelt support for local families

Aramark's heartfelt support for Safe and Sound

Dale, a compassionate catering manager with Aramark at Derby University, has consistently shown amazing charitable efforts. She has brought significant relief and joy to families supported by Safe and Sound and Umbrella charities in Derby and Derbyshire.

Her initiatives, spanning several years, include large-scale Easter egg collections, the creation of a wonderful sensory room, an annual Christmas present drive, and now, a vital new summer campaign.

Recognising the critical importance of skin protection during the warmer months, Dale launched a summer campaign providing suncreams and essential toiletries to families in need. This new initiative complements her established Christmas and Easter campaigns, showcasing her deep understanding of the diverse challenges faced by vulnerable families throughout the year.

Dale along with colleagues from Aramark, also personally created an incredible sensory room to Safe and Sound’s renovated premises at Osmaston Community Hub, including a handcrafted sensory busy board. This room will be a valuable addition to their new community centre, providing engaging and beneficial experiences for children with additional needs. Umbrella were also the proud benefactors of a handmade sensory board, and the children are delighted with it!

Earlier this year, Dale, with the incredible support of her family, friends, and colleagues at Aramark, coordinated the collection of 450 Easter eggs. These were thoughtfully split between Safe and Sound and Umbrella charities, ensuring many children in the community received a special treat during the Easter period. This collective effort highlights the power of community collaboration in making a tangible difference.

Perhaps most impactful is Dale's long-standing annual Christmas present drive. Starting her preparations at the beginning of each year and often using social media to rally support, Dale and her network gather a vast array of gifts. These presents are also shared equally between Safe and Sound and Umbrella, aiming to alleviate the financial strain on parents during the festive season.

Dale's motivation stems from a deeply personal place. "I felt I needed to try and make a difference to those that need it the most," Dale shared. "I myself have six grandchildren, four of whom have autism. I know firsthand how difficult things can be when you are coping with a child with learning difficulties and additional needs. By doing what we do, we thought it might help ease a little with financial difficulties for the parents that struggle with these daily pressures."

This profound personal connection has fuelled years of consistent generosity, providing not just material aid but also a sense of care and understanding to families facing unique challenges. Dale has confirmed she will be organising the Christmas present drive again this November, continuing this heartwarming tradition of giving.

Tracy Harrison, CEO at Safe and Sound said, "We are incredibly moved and grateful for Dale's unwavering support over the years. Her dedication, from the Easter eggs to the sensory room at Osmaston Community Hub, the Christmas presents, and now the summer campaign, makes a real, positive impact on the children and families we serve. It's truly inspiring to see such personal commitment to our cause."

Ann Rowlands of Umbrella Derby and Derbyshire said, "Dale's consistent efforts, alongside her family and Aramark colleagues, bring so much joy and practical help to the families Umbrella supports. The Christmas presents provide much-needed relief and cheer during a challenging time for many, and her new summer initiative demonstrates a proactive approach to their year-round needs. We deeply appreciate her understanding and generosity."

Dale's initiatives are a shining example of how individual compassion, combined with community and corporate support, can create a lasting positive change in the lives of vulnerable families in Derby and Derbyshire.