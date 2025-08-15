Apprentices lead on refurbishment of key community space

Apprentices working on Bonsall Court refurbishment

Talented apprentices from Chesterfield Borough Council are leading the way on an exciting refurbishment project that will breathe a new lease of life into a vital community space.

Six apprentices from the council’s housing property services and housing assets teams will be responsible for giving Bonsall Court community room a complete makeover, after the space was recently leased to Community Development Chesterfield, which will use the room to deliver key initiatives for the local community.

The refurbishment will see the community room, located in Newbold, benefit from an exciting transformation, including being redecorated throughout, updated electrics and new energy efficient lighting. New toilets will be fitted, and the kitchen will also be modernised with fresh, new units and washing facilities installed.

In order to boost energy efficiency, new smart panel radiators will be fitted and will only use around 25 percent of the energy previously needed to heat the old storage heaters that are currently in the building.

The roof over the kitchen, hall and toilets will also be fully insulated to bring it up to current standards. The roof previously had no insulation, so this project will so this will boost heat retention throughout.

At the core of this project are four trades apprentices from who will take on significant responsibilities, working closely with trained operatives to gain hands-on experience in areas where they are still developing expertise.

Two further apprentices from the housing assets team will support the trade apprentices. Ellis Kirkbride, apprentice project safety officer, will oversee all safety matters, ensuring a secure working environment, whilst, Elliot Brown, an architectural technician who is undertaking an architectural degree apprenticeship, will co-project manage the works, gaining invaluable experience toward his degree.

In addition, the apprentices will receive support from the council’s existing contractors, with Ventro fitting a new fire alarm system and fire doors through the community hub to ensure safety and compliance. Dalton Roofing will be providing a new flat roof system, skylights, soffits and facias to the community room.

Councillor Jean Innes, cabinet member for housing, said: “This project is the perfect opportunity for us to show our trust in our apprentices and nurture our local talent. By empowering our apprentices to lead on the project, and work closely with colleagues and partners, we hope that they will gain valuable skills that help them towards completing their apprenticeship courses, whilst also delivering an important project – both for the council and the local community of Newbold.

“We are looking forward to handing over a fully refurbished and modern facility to Community Development Chesterfield so that it can provide activities and initiatives that will support the local community.”

Community Development Chesterfield has taken on a three-year lease of the ground floor community space at Bonsall Court to transform the space into a thriving hub for the entire community to enjoy a range of activities and programmes.

The group is already making a difference through the Cosy Hub at Burns Close, Grangewood, and youth groups in Duckmanton and Poolsbrook and hopes to reflect this at Bonsall Court.

Dan Henman, Chesterfield Community Development’s chief executive officer and chair of trustees, said: “At Community Development Chesterfield, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chesterfield Borough Council for their ongoing support. Their dedication to equipping communities with essential resources is clearly demonstrated through this renovation. We feel fortunate to engage with the Newbold community as we embark on a three-year lease at Bonsall Court.

“In our initial months at this location, we will host sessions to gather feedback from the community about their most pressing needs. Our aim is to create a welcoming and inclusive space where every community member feels valued and heard. By collaborating with local residents, we aspire to customise our services to address the distinct needs and aspirations of Newbold.”

As refurbishment works take place, Community Development Chesterfield is inviting members of the public to share their ideas and help shape the activities it will offer. Residents can email [email protected] to share their ideas or get further information.

