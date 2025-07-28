Anyone for tea? Caring Derby nurse wins tasty prize after helping reduce elderly resident’s electricity bill

A caring nurse from Brookfields Private Nursing Home in Derby has won a tasty treat after going out of her way to reduce the electricity bill of an elderly resident who feared she might be cut off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libby Eason-Coulson rushed to help after hearing how one of the home’s bed-bound residents was becoming increasingly anxious because of letters being sent to her home by her electricity suppliers about energy usage.

The resident, 82, who has no family living nearby and had not been living at home for months, was being brought her post by a friend and becoming increasingly concerned, fearing bailiffs may enter her property when she was not there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Brookfields promptly got on the case and established with the resident’s suppliers that the bills were being based on estimated readings rather than those gathered by looking at a meter.

Libby with her afternoon tea

As soon as Libby, 25, heard about the issue, she went out of her way to visit the resident’s home where she was able to take an accurate reading based on her electricity meter.

On receipt of accurate readings, the suppliers reduced the resident’s bill and her account is now back in order.

Kylie Robinson, accounts manager at Brookfields Nursing Home, was so impressed with Libby’s efforts to reassure the resident and put things right that she entered her into an awards scheme to recognise good care run by Delphi Care Solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delphi awarded Libby with a star prize and she was treated to a posh afternoon tea hamper from Marks & Spencer!

Brookfields nursing home

Libby, an auxiliary nurse co-ordinator who has been working at Brookfields on and off since she was 16 years old, said: “It’s our job to make sure residents are safe, comfortable and happy. It’s nice to give them a welcoming home.

“I was buzzing when I got my prize! I can’t wait to enjoy it!

“I love working at Brookfields. My mum works here too. I started as a cleaner, I love working here and I honestly think I might retire here!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resident who was helped by Libby and the Brookfields team said: “This meant a lot to me because I needed help. I was desperate. There were a lot of letters and they all seemed to be debt collectors coming out. I was very, very grateful for Libby’s help.

“It meant an awful lot to have somebody to do that and to offer straight away.”

Lucille Parsisson, HR and services manager at Brookfields Nursing Home, said: “At Brookfields we know it’s important to look after our residents in whatever way they need us to. We are delighted that Libby was so willing and able to pop round to somebody’s house and read the meter so that she would have a reduction in her bill and put her mind at rest.

“Worries can really mount up for elderly people and were really happy to be able to help out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The prize from Delphi Care Solutions is really the icing on the cake! It’s a great prize and we’re grateful to them for highlighting what good care really looks like.

“It’s really what Brookfields is all about - that very bespoke, individual service from staff who really want to make a difference.”

Delphi Care Solutions ran its Good Care Month campaign to highlight the outstanding care that happens every day but often goes unnoticed.

In awarding Libby her prize, they said they were touched by her dedication to her job, and that she was a “perfect example of someone who deserves to be recognised and rewarded with a treat like afternoon tea”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott McMurray, director of Delphi Care Solutions, said: “Good Care Month is a fantastic opportunity to remind care professionals of the outstanding work they do. Too often, carers see their efforts as simply part of the job, when in fact, they are making a profound difference in people’s lives. We’re proud to celebrate and champion the care workforce this month and every month. And we hope Libby enjoyed her prize!"