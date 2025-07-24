Annual Civic Service held by Derbyshire County Council

Derbyshire County Council Chairman Cllr Nick Adams, pictured with his Consort, wife Gemma Adams, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire Elizabeth Fothergill CBE and High Sheriff of Derbyshire Sir Richard FitzHerbert Bt, family and invited civic dignitaries.

Derbyshire County Council Chairman Councillor Nick Adams has hosted his first Civic Service attended by dignitaries from across the county.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire Elizabeth Fothergill CBE and High Sheriff of Derbyshire Sir Richard FitzHerbert Bt were among the guests at the annual Civic Service, held at St John the Baptist Church in Tideswell, known as The Cathedral of the Peak.

Councillor Adams, along with his consort, wife Gemma Adams, was also joined by Derbyshire County Council Leader Councillor Alan Graves and Mayors and civic dignitaries from across districts and boroughs, along with family and friends.

The service on Sunday 20 July was conducted by The Reverend Fiona Kouble, with The Dalesmen Male Voice Choir adding to the occasion.

Derbyshire County Council Chairman Councillor Nick Adams addresses the congregation, pictured with Reverend Fiona Kouble.

Chairman Councillor Adams said: “I would like to say a big thank you to all who were involved in and attended the Civic Service which was a wonderful experience.

“I am honoured to hold the position of Chairman of the county council and this special service of worship signifies our gratitude and commitment to the people of Derbyshire.”

A collection held during the service will be split between the Church Fabric Appeal Fund and the Chairman’s chosen charity, the Derbyshire Rural Chaplaincy.